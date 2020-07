USA-August 2019

These photographs were taken one summer in New Jersey.

Houses with closed doors, a limit, a threshold that we would like to cross. To provoke the exchange, the meeting, to dare the other. We are constantly reducing distances, but our physical links tend to become rarer, moving us away from an essential need made of reality. Today faced with isolation, forced into confinement, I think back to this threshold, impatient to set foot there, impatient to cross it to meet again, to find itself again.