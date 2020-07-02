The sound of color

2 July 2020
|In Surrealism
|By Zoya Malhova
  Lotoshino village
Russia
Green sound

Have you ever listened to the sounds of color? Or their smells? It is through this series of photos that you can feel the sounds of color. This is very interesting! Each color has its own! And each person has a different color has its own sound and smell. It is in blurry photos that this is felt acutely. Everyone sees their own and perceives the world through this prism.

Reflection of the blue color
Smell of color
Transparent white
Incredible dreams
Visible colors
Riddle
The search expression
