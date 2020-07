Tangerine mood | In In Stories | By By Kate Shugaeva

The asphalt on the street was melting, everything was sweltering from the heat, I wanted coolness and freshness. You could hide in the shade of trees or drink cold tangerine juice. The tangerine was sour, so it began to be misused. I wanted to show the sun in the ringing emptiness of the blue sky, pampering rays and simultaneously incinerating. Tangerines and shadow created the mood.