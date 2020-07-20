Sunrise

20 July 2020
Poems
|By Terry a O'Neal

as darkness thickens
i dreamt of sitting on the dock
barefoot
with my pen and pad by candlelight
writing my final words—my last
i love you’s to the world
those who cared
and those who didn’t give a damn
will hear the resonance of my voice
within the stillness
as morning ash settles
upon the porch
at sunrise

