25/06/2020

London

United Kingdom

It was a very hot day in London, one of those when people prefer to hide at home. I was on phone with a friend who engaged me in a very interesting conversation about abstract art. It began with a question how is it even possible to photograph something that you can’t touch, something that you can only feel… like summer heat? And then we started a discussion: so what is heat? What comes to your mind when you hear this word? When I think of heat – I imagine like hot air bends the light, one texture melts into another. All these shown on my photograph, orange abstract that I called “Heat”.

Abstract art for me it’s a visual language of emotions where colors have the main role.