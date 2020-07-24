Soul

24 July 2020
|In One Photo Story
|By Ekaterina Malafey

  12/07/2020

  Moscow

  Russia

In the pursuit of life, we often forget about our soul. Sometimes, she asks you to stop, calm down and just breathe. Smooth and calm. The river called Jordan is cold and deep. This is the perfect place for soul healing.

nature portrait Russia