Born in 1983, Cheboksary. Specialization: fashion and portrait photography, street photography, still life photography and art photography. Education: 2020 Training course on Photo contest and media by Yulia Artemyeva, Moscow; 2020 Training course on Basics of studio shooting by Vlada Krasilnikova in School of contemporary Photography PHOTOPLAY, Moscow; 2019 Completed full learning course on Basics of photography by Andrey Rogozin in School of contemporary Photography PHOTOPLAY, Moscow; 2019 Training course Immersion in photography by Yulia Artemyeva, Moscow.