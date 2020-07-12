Sands of Time

12 July 2020
|In Poems
|By Terry a O'Neal

my soul lay south where
fragments of a young boy subsist
motionless, longing
to escape
life’s sad realities
mighty blows of thunder, furious
lightening bolts
strike down upon the south
piercing the north
shaken
is my spirit set adrift
through the gulf
where ferryboats float off
to Galveston—where
water meets land and
secrets lay dormant
deep beneath the sand
amid the rich soil
influenced by our ancestors
a decade now past, yet
unbroken remains my affection
the memories
left unfinished escort me
over waterways, through bayous and
lowlands—again
we meet face-to-face

an unlike place
no longer the “little black child” but
a young man
passed through the sands
of time

Support PRIVATEphotoreview →
children culture