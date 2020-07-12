my soul lay south where

fragments of a young boy subsist

motionless, longing

to escape

life’s sad realities

mighty blows of thunder, furious

lightening bolts

strike down upon the south

piercing the north

shaken

is my spirit set adrift

through the gulf

where ferryboats float off

to Galveston—where

water meets land and

secrets lay dormant

deep beneath the sand

amid the rich soil

influenced by our ancestors

a decade now past, yet

unbroken remains my affection

the memories

left unfinished escort me

over waterways, through bayous and

lowlands—again

we meet face-to-face

an unlike place

no longer the “little black child” but

a young man

passed through the sands

of time