Saint Petersburg – I can hear the silence of your soul

5 July 2020
|By Zoya Malhova
  Saint-Petersburg
Russia
Night Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg Is the city of the soul, the city of thoughts and the city of life. Its air is saturated with history, its streets and courtyards are different. The old buildings of the city are striking in their originality. A place where you must visit at least once in your life.

Movement
Different faces
Three horses
Colored streets of the city
Winter in the city. The snow fell
Yard
Old house
City courtyard
Alice
Albatross
Windows of Saint Petersburg
