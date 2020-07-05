  Saint-Petersburg

My photography is based on the concept of nature, time and how it is present in our daily life. The driving force of my work is an interest in all living things, people, their lives, their past. I am interested in how the world and life around us are changing. My work is a constant search for the best way to convey the atmosphere in which I find myself. Every photo I create is a link between the past and the present, a reflection of my skills and experience. If you stop for a moment to look at my work and reflect on the photo that I created, then I did not come all this way for nothing.