30/06/2020

St. Petersburg

Russia

People can be understood by their things. Simple worldly little things characterize us more eloquently than any words. Often people turn to a psychoanalyst to better understand themselves. But it’s enough to carefully look into your closet or workshop, and we will learn a lot about ourselves. What things do we keep, in what condition? Are they arranged in order or dumped in creative chaos? The answers to these questions reveal us as a person. Our home is our psychological portrait.

The photo shows a fragment of my husband’s workplace. I always admire his ability to create ordered structures out of chaos. Life is also chaos. But with my husband I always feel calm and confident.

Look at your things, what do they tell about you?