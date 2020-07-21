On the Scale (with another 4 poems)

On the Scale

Put any alphabetic letter

Even in a lower case

At this end, &

All the great books (you have?)

Ever written or published will go high up

At the other

Winter Vision (2): To the Tune of Tangent

As myriad swans duelled deadly

Up in heaven, their feathers fell

Among human whims & wishes

Covering the whole world with

All the whites & silences of

The season, where a little crow

Pops up to witness the landscape

Becoming so united in sight &

Sound, so seemingly peaceful as for the war

To continue in whiter earthly wildness

The Stanza Suggested

The stanza suggested standing straight

So I did, looking high up

(With an inner Hubble Space Telescope)

At the smallest dark spot, where

I find you see

Another thousand Milk Ways glistening

In the dim corner of this vast

Universe, parallel to your imagination

As the earth flies with the cosmic winds

Like a speck of dust

Breathe light

The same cosmos is evolving inside out

I Give up a Strong Desire

Long long have I longed

To write (all my very superlatives

Into) a book, a masterpiece, hopefully

With every vivid descriptive detail, &

Sophisticated suspension, all designed

To work perfectly for a super sur-plot

In a unique inner-outer setting, both

As factual as fictional, as

Full of in-

Sights into the human nature as into

My own protobeing

But alas, after nearly one thousand attempts

I finally decide to stop, mainly because of

My fear about failure to find a close reader

Other than myself

Because I know my writing never appeals

To any editor even in my mother tongue

Because

Indeed, to live my story is, after all

More urgent than to story my life

Briefly Noted

Water-Filled: Another Lesson in Chinese Characters

沙 /sha/: sand is something holding little water

河 /he/: a river has water allowing everything possible

洗 /xi/: to wash is to put something into water first

波 /bo/: waves surge when water flows like skin

注 /zhu/: to focus is to be the master of water

源 /yuan/: a wellspring is the original water

泪 /lei/: tears are water seeping from the eyes

洒 /sa/: to spread is to throw water into the west

演 /yan/: a performance is a show in respect for water

酒 /jiu/: wine is water fully matured