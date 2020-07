14/07/2020

Eskisehir

Turkey

We throw the old things very often without thinking that this old has a story, has a mistery… For example this old door i have seen many times and have passed it almost every day but i had never checked what was hidiing behind of this door. One day i decided to check it. I see a beautiful garden with wonderful tree. Now i know why sometimes many people don’ t want to threw old furniture or sale old car and so on… Because each old thing has a history which only you know, that you can never find in new one..