Kurdewarî, land of the Kurds | In In Documentary | By By Maxime Crozet

Howraman Valley, Kurdistan Province, Iran – February 2019. Landscape of the Howraman Valley, on the road between Paveh and Howraman-at-Takht.

Dwelved into the mountains between Iran, Irak, Syria and Turkey, Kurdistan stays a mythical territory, with no recognition of any borders whatsoever, and the Kurds are a nation with no land. On those four countries, only two recognize a region under the name “Kurdistan”: Iran, with its “province of Kurdistan”, and Irak with its autonomous region of Kurdistan.

Criss-crossing this land of mountains and tablelands, I met those people from the borders, at the crossing point of the turkish, arabic and persian worlds, with a destiny both tragic and heroic.

Travel snapshots from a land that doesn’t exist.

Palangan, Kurdistan Province, Iran – February 2019. Portrait of a young woman, in the rural district of Zhavehrud (district of Kamyaran County).

Howraman Valley, Kurdistan Province, Iran – February 2019. The Howraman Valley is punctuated of traditional Kurdish villages housed between vast mountains.

Howraman-at-Takht, Kurdistan Province, Iran – February 2019. Kurdish man wearing the “Kolobal”, felt jacket with shoulder pads in the shape of horns.

Amedia, Autonomous Region of Kurdistan, Iraq – February 2019. View of the surroundings from the village of Amedia which is perched on a tiny plateau.

Palangan, Kurdistan Province, Iran – February 2019. Portrait of a young girl, near the village of Palangan.

Amedia, Autonomous Region of Kurdistan, Iraq – February 2019. Amir King is a young Kurdish shepherd. He invited me to sit down to share his meal, below the village of Amedia..

Palangan, Kurdistan Province, Iran – February 2019. Hamid lights an opium pipe, product prohibited but widely consumed in Iran.

Erbil, Autonomous Region of Kurdistan, Iraq – February 2019. A man walks past the Mullah Afandi mosque, inside the Erbil citadel which symbolizes the Kurdish dreams.

Mardin, Eastern Anatolia, Turkey – March 2019. View on the heights of Mardin. The town was for a time closed to tourism, due to the persistent conflict between Turkey and the PKK.

Mardin, Eastern Anatolia, Turkey – March 2019. Portrait of a local man in a cafeteria, in the old town of Mardin.