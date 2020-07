Impending growth | In In Documentary | By By Lefteris Paraskevaidis

Thessaloniki, Greece – November 2018

‘Impending Growth’ refers to the landscape that has been formed in anticipation of growth during the economic crisis in Greece up till now.

A crisis that is now being treated as something that has passed like a wound that has recovered, but the results of this return to normality are yet to be seen, and no one knows if and when this will happen at all. As in the myth of Sisyphus, every time it approaches the top something happens and the rock falls at the beginning of the mountain inaugurating a new Calvary.

People look like they have adapted to this infinite struggle like living in a loop. One test succeeds another, and every now and then a new sacrifice is required to enable the coveted goal to be attained. People on pause. Plots and houses that have been transformed into urban landscapes of abandonment. A situation that has reduced misery and deprivation to a normal condition of living. Until the economic growth arrives, this situation of what one would describe as lethargy seems to become permanent.

All images were taken from 2012 to 2020 in Thessaloniki and Athens where as being the largest cities of the country they absorbed most of the problem.

Thessaloniki, Greece – November 2012

Thessaloniki, Greece – April 2014

Athens, Greece – July 2019

Athens, Greece – March 2020

Athens, Greece – May 2018

Athens, Greece – March 2019

Athens, Greece – September 2019