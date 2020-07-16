Bestselling author, Terry a O’Neal, whose poetry has been published in numerous magazines, journals and newspapers around the world has been named among the most popular African American female writers of our time, featured in a book entitled “Literary Divas: The Top 100+ Most Admired African American Women in Literature”–a list of women who’ve left a mark on the wider world through their writing. O'Neal is the author of four volumes of poetry, Motion Sickness, The Poet Speaks in Black, Good Mornin' Glory, and The Sparrow's Plight; two children's books, Ev'ry Little Soul and My Jazz Shoes; the award-winning novel Sweet Lavender; and two full-length feature screenplays. O’Neal is well-known for her dedication and time devoted to uplifting today’s youth, encouraging them to “carry out their dream, no matter how unlikely it may seem”. She is the editor of the publication, Make Some Noise! A Youth Poetry Anthology, an anthology for youth ages 12-18. In addition to her published works, O'Neal is a film producer and educator. Currently, she is an instructor of English, literature, and communications in higher education in the United States.