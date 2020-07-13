How death waits

An old lady Hironmala (80) counting her days through pain and enormous sufferings. She had a major stroke, due to a lack of stress. Her family could not afford formal treatment rather going to a kobiraj (Ayurvedic practitioner). Currently, she is not taking any medication. She can speak a little but feel everything. Her legs are festering, ants live on her feet, she cannot turn around and lie only on her back.

Fluid intake is the biggest effect if someone cannot move, in her case, she started hydrating and causes bedridden. She is losing her strength and endurance, flies are sitting on her face, essential works like passing urine or evacuating stools are being performed on her bed.

“We are praying for her death, even she wants so” was told by one of her family members. When one is poor, she has no say in public, she feels inferior, there are many dimensions to be poor, one is lack of servitude. Treatment is a basic right, being human doesn’t mean just get a soul and a body.