The uterus, as an organ of perception, is capable of capturing such energy that almost does not find itself in the usual emotions and feelings of the rational world. This primordial energy comes to life as soon as thoughts cease and silence prevails.
What does this energy look like? I feel it like the ground from the other brink: while you hold it in your palms, you feel that it is not from here. But as soon as you pour it out, it immediately merges with what is already familiar, becomes part of the usual consciousness.
These photos are documentation of that brink without words and thoughts, without the usual way of interpreting objects. This is an attempt to transfer a small piece of this ground from the left bank to the reality of the “right” way of thinking.