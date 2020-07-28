Four Poems | The Hymn of The Sweet Soul
Every Giant Looks Like Another Me
There is a colossal ship in my golden state from outer spce,
sometimes it visit me in dreams,
take me to the interstellar city of giants.
That’s where tomorrow’s new hom of minee–
the streets are covered with multicoloured gems,
the words of giants sounds like the music;
the gigantic buildings are the works of the Gods,
let you forget yesterday’s self in an instant.
The whole giant city is your own garden,
and every giant looks like another me.
07.10.2020
每一个巨人仿佛另一个自己
我天外的黄金之国有一艘巨轮
有时在梦境把我访问
载我去星际的巨人之城
那儿是我明天的新的家园
街道上铺满了五色的宝石
巨人们的话语仿佛乐曲
一座一座巨厦是天神的作品
让你刹那间忘了昨日的自己
那整座巨城是你自己的花园
而每一个巨人仿佛另一个自己
2020.07.10
The Paradises Outside Time
The heavenly flower from paradise on my palm
make the wine of time twinkle with a smile of dawn.
When the ancient in your bones play Guqin leisurely,
you will see the prehistoric self, who ride like the wind–
the mountains will be transparent and greet you ,
the rivers will be mellow, as if surrouned with the jade belts.
There are a great many golden palaces on the clouds,
that’s where your paradises outside time.
07.10.2020
时光之外的乐园
我手掌上这朵天国之仙葩
让时光之酒闪烁黎明之笑容
当你骨骼里的古人丁丁而弹琴
你看到了乘风而行的史前的自己
群山透明向你致意
河流芳醇如玉带萦绕
在云朵之上有巨多的金殿
那儿是你时光之外的乐园
2020.07.10
The Heaven of Diamond
Even if you are in the volleys of gunfire
you can also see the Buddha.
Because emptiness is everywhere
and the Buddha’s smile blossomon in your face.
When the emptiness in you body wake up for a moment,
the death will go up in smoke
the word will swing like a leaf.
Your body will become huge like the mountains of gold,
transparent and sweet like the heaven of diamond
05.18.2020
钻石的天国
即使在枪林弹雨中
你也可以看见佛陀
因为空无处不在
而佛陀的笑容在你脸上绽放
当你体内的空一瞬间醒来
死神灰飞烟灭 世界飘如落叶
你的身体巨大如黄金之山岳
透明甜蜜若钻石的天国
2020.5.18
The Hymn of The Sweet Soul
Drape the night over my shoulders like a cloak of the world,
summon the birds of the stars from outer space and fly near my city garden.
Sing a song of the giants from giant city of platinum,
awoke the drowsy city of the world with a start.
Oh, the lightnings are in full bloom in the vault of heaven-
the hymns of the sweet soul.
Your bones became transparent suddenly,
its light was flickering all over the body like the wings,
in a flash, the body became huge, higher than the large building down the street.
06.12.2020
那甜蜜灵魂的圣歌
把黑夜披在肩上如一件世界之斗篷
召唤天外的星辰之鸟飞临我的城市花园
唱一曲白金巨城的巨人之歌
惊醒这昏沉的人间之城
哦 闪电在天穹盛开 那甜蜜灵魂的圣歌
你的骨骼骤然透明 光芒如翅翼在周身闪烁
一刹那身体巨大 高过了街边的巨厦
2020.06.12
Four Poems, wrote by Chinese Poet Yuan Hongri, translated by Yuanbing Zhang
Yuan Hongri
Hongri Yuan, born in China in 1962, is a poet and philosopher interested particularly in creation. Representative works include Platinum City, Gold City, Golden Paradise, Gold Sun and Golden Giant. His poetry has been published in the UK, USA, India, New Zealand, Canada and Nigeria.