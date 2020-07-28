Four Poems | The Hymn of The Sweet Soul | In In Poems | By By Yuan Hongri

Every Giant Looks Like Another Me

There is a colossal ship in my golden state from outer spce,

sometimes it visit me in dreams,

take me to the interstellar city of giants.

That’s where tomorrow’s new hom of minee–

the streets are covered with multicoloured gems,

the words of giants sounds like the music;

the gigantic buildings are the works of the Gods,

let you forget yesterday’s self in an instant.

The whole giant city is your own garden,

and every giant looks like another me.

07.10.2020

每一个巨人仿佛另一个自己

我天外的黄金之国有一艘巨轮

有时在梦境把我访问

载我去星际的巨人之城

那儿是我明天的新的家园

街道上铺满了五色的宝石

巨人们的话语仿佛乐曲

一座一座巨厦是天神的作品

让你刹那间忘了昨日的自己

那整座巨城是你自己的花园

而每一个巨人仿佛另一个自己

2020.07.10

The Paradises Outside Time

The heavenly flower from paradise on my palm

make the wine of time twinkle with a smile of dawn.

When the ancient in your bones play Guqin leisurely,

you will see the prehistoric self, who ride like the wind–

the mountains will be transparent and greet you ,

the rivers will be mellow, as if surrouned with the jade belts.

There are a great many golden palaces on the clouds,

that’s where your paradises outside time.

07.10.2020

时光之外的乐园

我手掌上这朵天国之仙葩

让时光之酒闪烁黎明之笑容

当你骨骼里的古人丁丁而弹琴

你看到了乘风而行的史前的自己

群山透明向你致意

河流芳醇如玉带萦绕

在云朵之上有巨多的金殿

那儿是你时光之外的乐园

2020.07.10

The Heaven of Diamond

Even if you are in the volleys of gunfire

you can also see the Buddha.

Because emptiness is everywhere

and the Buddha’s smile blossomon in your face.

When the emptiness in you body wake up for a moment,

the death will go up in smoke

the word will swing like a leaf.

Your body will become huge like the mountains of gold,

transparent and sweet like the heaven of diamond

05.18.2020

钻石的天国

即使在枪林弹雨中

你也可以看见佛陀

因为空无处不在

而佛陀的笑容在你脸上绽放

当你体内的空一瞬间醒来

死神灰飞烟灭 世界飘如落叶

你的身体巨大如黄金之山岳

透明甜蜜若钻石的天国

2020.5.18

The Hymn of The Sweet Soul

Drape the night over my shoulders like a cloak of the world,

summon the birds of the stars from outer space and fly near my city garden.

Sing a song of the giants from giant city of platinum,

awoke the drowsy city of the world with a start.

Oh, the lightnings are in full bloom in the vault of heaven-

the hymns of the sweet soul.

Your bones became transparent suddenly,

its light was flickering all over the body like the wings,

in a flash, the body became huge, higher than the large building down the street.

06.12.2020

那甜蜜灵魂的圣歌

把黑夜披在肩上如一件世界之斗篷

召唤天外的星辰之鸟飞临我的城市花园

唱一曲白金巨城的巨人之歌

惊醒这昏沉的人间之城

哦 闪电在天穹盛开 那甜蜜灵魂的圣歌

你的骨骼骤然透明 光芒如翅翼在周身闪烁

一刹那身体巨大 高过了街边的巨厦

2020.06.12

Four Poems, wrote by Chinese Poet Yuan Hongri, translated by Yuanbing Zhang