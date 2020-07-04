Fire in Kamalapur slum

4 July 2020
|In Report
|By Saiful Amin Kazal
  Dhaka
Bangladesh
Disable child of a slum dweller

Over 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at TT Para sweeper slum in Dhaka’s Kamalapur area on 2 pm midnight of 27th june 2020, 13 fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after around one and a half hours of frantic effort. Over 100 tamil sweepers (city cleaners) & about 30 bangali local sweepers lives in the slum since 1971.

They lost everything
Someone recorded when the fire broke out
The kid taking nap as couldnt sleep the last night.
Bangladesh Documentary documentary photography