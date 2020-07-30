Challisha: in remembrance of my grandfather

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. Village is where the nature and the surroundings feel connected with you.

Challisha is an event for the Muslim people, where the friends and relatives of the dead gather after 40 days to read Quran, make dua for him and remember him.

My grandfather died on 31st February, 2019. Throughout my entire life, I didn’t make any album or any kinds of photos on my grandparents. But after my grandfather’s death, when our family arranged Challisha of my grandfather, I went to my village to attend the challisha of my grandfather and I decided to make an album on this event that was so close to our heart. We stayed there for two days and one night and I tried to make an album in that short period of time, by which we all can relate to.

At first, I began to take some photos of this event for archival purposes, as to include some photos in our family album as the token of the memories of that event, but gradually I started to make a photo story out of those photos afterwards. I gave each photo a caption for understanding what’s going on in the photos. I am dedicating this album to my grandfather.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. All the relatives were starting to arrive at my grandparents home.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. This photo defines a lot about the age of the house, the amount of time my grandfather lived at this house and the memories he built at this place.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. The night was surreal.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. These were some of my grandfather’s belongings that he left in the house.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. There was some problems with electricity and often occured load-shedding. So, One of my cousins was checking the torch to be prepared for the night time load-shedding.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. Finally, the day had arrived. One of my Aunts was sewing the cloth for my grandmother.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. My sister was helping my cousin for her make up.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. My grandmother was praying her prayer just before the event had started.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. The cooks were cooking the foods.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2019. The decoration was completed and ready for the guests.