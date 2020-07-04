Camomile I

28/06/2020

Moscow

Russia

I love the different flowers. But chamomile is something special for me. It seems so simple, but look: it is both elegant, and bright, and cheerful. Like the sun. From it and warmly, and happily, and fun. My grandfather says that flowers are only for girls, but I don’t agree: flowers are beautiful for everyone, and it doesn’t matter if you are a girl or a boy.