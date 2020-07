This photo is from my childhood. I was a super star in my kindergarten which was in my native land – Sakhalin Island. I was always play the sailor’s role in any perfomamce. That was a photo from my childhood. I was a super star in my kindergarten which was in my native land – Sakhalin Island. I was always play the sailor’s role in any perfomamce. That was a sailor girl who was waiting for her sailor man. That times my father had a “Zenit” photo camera and he made this photo. I always wanted to see this archive photo colorfull but that time we did not had this technology. Now we have a lot of options with photo redactations and i finally able to do this, I just added some color points and made main accents, and by the way “Aurora” is a 1900 famouse Russian protected cruiser.