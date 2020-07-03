A Silent Yearning for Freedom
The year 2020 saw the violent outbreak of covid 19 virus. It has already taken too many lives, too many loved ones dying alone in a quarantine centre. I can’t even imagine their pain. Frontline workers are battling with their lives on the line. And the rest of us are at home.
The safety of home is a blessing and the privilege of being born in a well off family yet it all feels like a dystopian nightmare at times.
Isolation was not a big problem for me. I’m used to staying alone and I am at peace when I’m alone. Ever since I started going on my own I’ve fallen in love with walking around exploring new places vibing with the streets and revelling in my freedom. It feels so suffocating to be stuck in my room for days turn to weeks and months. My soul yearns to be free once again. To have the camera in hand, smoke a cigarette in an unknown alleyway, get into a meaningless conversation with a random stranger is what I crave for. I can’t stop thinking about all the hardships people are going through and more so in the future because of the massive economic downfall. In the midst of all this negativity there are some things that help me find my peace.
The little kids in our apartment play on our roof and I capture their moments of joy. It makes me feel free. They fly kites in the evening and run after birds, throw their hands up in the air and shout whatever they want. Children are free of all the so called behavioral policing that society has imposed upon us. They give me hope of a better day.
Everytime it rains I rush up to the roof to get soaked to my bones again, feel the wind and rattling thunder. This is how I search for freedom and how I find it in the little things.
I never knew such beautiful heavenly light enters my room every morning. My sleep cycle is so disturbed sometimes I stay awake all night listening to music but on the bright side the morning light always makes me feel at peace. No matter how tough things get, everything will be alright. However dark the night, dawn always comes. I hope everyone who is going through tough times sees the light of dawn and doesn’t let go of their hopes and dreams and keeps their spirits indomitable.
Soham Banerjee
I am currently studying economics and my passion is photography. I aspire to become a street and documentary photographer. I'm in love with our culture and humanity and I want to be a story teller. I do streetphotography and capture festivals and events. I'm inspired by the candid street moments and the rich culture of my country.