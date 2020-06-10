Modern quarantine is a time for new ideas and to realise new goals. It is also an opportunity to remember loved ones, many of whom are long forgotten, and the opportunity to take a new look at your attitude towards them.

Thanks to self-isolation and modern opportunities, I was able to visit the habitat of animals that I have never seen in person, to visit the places that I dreamed of visiting as a child, to see concerts of my favorite musical groups and to find places where people live close to me.

Visiting these new places, some of which are not deserted, makes me think that very soon I will no longer have the desire to go to Iceland or to a volcano in Mexico, go to the zoo or visit friends, while acutely aware of their presence.

Moscow, Russia – May 2020. Webcam of Basketball court, Bogota, Colombia

Moscow, Russia – May 2020. Webcam of Colima Volcano, Jalisco, Mexico

Moscow, Russia – May 2020. Webcam of dining-cafe “Kaffa”, Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia – May 2020. Webcam of Flower salon “Buket-market”, Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia – May 2020. Webcam of Lenin monument, Sochi, Russia

Moscow, Russia – May 2020. Webcam of Primorskiy beach, Sochi, Russia

Moscow, Russia – May 2020. Webcam of Shopping center “Scorpius”, Melitopol, Ukraine