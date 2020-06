20/05/2020

Dhaka

Bangladesh

Syed Behesti Hossain

Terrorism is different from religious violence. Where terrorism focuses on the spoil of serenity thereof religious violence focus on the biased mind of own religion.

Before the Origin of religion, a human comes to the world.that’s why we focus on mankind not focus on biasness of religion.because it hampers our serenity and also makes us terrorist to make a conflict between country to country, religion to religion and most importantly people to people.