04/06/2020

Chernogorsk

Russia

Today the world is going through a difficult time. The time when a pandemic is marching around the planet, all kinds of social facilities are closed and temporarily not working. Schools, kindergartens, cinemas and all kinds of amusement parks, both for adults and for children. People were isolated in their homes with their loved ones. Children are tired of gadgets and they want entertainment. In this photo, the girl is Dasha, she is 5 years old. On this day, my mother asked Dasha, what would she like to do to make her interested? She replied that she wanted to play in a beauty salon. And I asked my mother for a makeup bag.