49th Victory Day of Bangladesh,2019

After a long and bloody war of nine months, on 16 December 1971, today’s Bangladesh gained independence. This independence of Bangladesh in exchange for the courage and life of thousands of freedom fighters. Every year since 1972, Victory Day has been celebrated on this day in Bangladesh.

On this day all the martyrs are honored with flowers. More activities are held on this day.It’s a national holiday of Bangladesh. These pictures were taken from the Bangladesh National Martyr’s Memorial on the 49th Victory Day of Bangladesh, 2019.

People are giving flowers in memory of the martyrs

A flag seller

People are singing the national anthem