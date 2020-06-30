  23/06/2020

  Lotoshino village

  Russia

After the project “Abandoned house”, I came up with the idea to combine everything in one photo. Based on the true story of an abandoned house. Where entire generations have lived. It was full of life. Old things remained in the house, covered with dust. Photos remained on the table, letters from relatives in envelopes.
The photo expresses the deep meaning of memories and hopes for finding relatives. It combines the past and the present.

Documentary family Russia