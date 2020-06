17/06/2020

Nalchik

Russia

The improbable and unidentified always attracted people. Some belief in the existence of alien civilizations, others do not.

There have always been and will always be disputes about this.

Just imagine that you are faced with a landed flying saucer, what emotions will you have, what will you do: you’ll run away or go to meet the guests?

Yusira chose the second option. It’s hard not to be curious…