“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”

Edith Wharton

People we meet are our reflections. Everyone is a teacher to us: someone teaches us to be stronger, some shows us what it is to be happy and enjoy every day. Special people bring out the best in us, while others break us down, but we get experience from it. Appreciate everyone that enters your life: positive or negative, they all help to forge the individuals we’ve become. There is no need to know the mission of every person we meet, just remain open to everything that each new acquaintance brings.