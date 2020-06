03/06/2020

Nalchik

Russia

Recently we had a hurricane. There was a strong wind and instant rain with hail. One of these women is a saleswoman from the store, the other is the one with the umbrella. She wanted to buy goods on her way home, but when it started to rain she ran home and forgot her bag, the saleswoman pulled out and started calling her, she returned and took the grocery bag and ran again to cover.