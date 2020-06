06/06/2020

Chernogorsk

Russia

This photo was taken three days ago. Taken on the camera of my mobile phone. Self-portrait in the style of impressionism and surrealism. If you look closely, the picture shows the reflection of the house and cars. I am interested in various techniques for creating photographs, so I experiment a lot. It is very interesting. Not only the result, but the process itself. Using additional tools never, until the end you do not know what the result will be. That is why I am so keen on art photography…