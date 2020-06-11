Pin it for Later

Marina Tsaregorodtseva
11 June 2020

  29/05/2020

  London

  United Kingdom

Our ability to travel was removed so suddenly… I look through my pins on the map and question myself: why are we delaying our dreams? Every year I promised myself to go to Giverny and see Monet house and famous pond with water lilies but every year something else happens – so I keep postponing. So why? If it’s a dream you hold dear then should be ways to make your dream come true… at some point in your life. I will be honest with you about the answer – I was always waiting for the right season, right moment. But the situation with lockdown shows that if you keep waiting for the right time, it may never happen at all. Sometimes you have to make the most of the time you have!

This photograph is inspired by my dream to see the Claude Monet’s garden. The positive thing of isolation – imagination runs wild! So even though plans should be adapted – the goal is stays the same.

Was Born in Russia, moved to UK in 2009. Life in a foreign country revealed an insatiable researcher in me. I’d like to show the world as I find it

