14/06/2020

Gazipur

Bangladesh

Human life is so speedy. Born to young,young to old then death. But we can’t notice the time between born and death. So we should be helful to others and always thanked to God for our every single day.

In our life we often become depressed and commit suicide. But that’s not a solution. Always remember when you’re depressed sitting under the air conditioner in your home, someone is fighting on street to get food. So enjoy your life and always try to put a smile on other faces.