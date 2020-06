25/05/2020

Nalchik

Russia

Zitta Kalmyk

Isolation for me is an opportunity for new expression.

Photography for me becomes an experiment that allows me to look both outwards and inside of my soul to learn more about myself and the world around me. I like to capture the beauty and spontaneous moments in mundane objects and places. The different medium allows me to express different ideas.

Sometimes we don’t understand our children.

“They teach us from childhood to be obedient, good and kind, to be comfortable for others. But it is not so important how we feel with these people around us”.

The problem of children and adults is especially acute now, in the context of a pandemic.