Indian Lights – Kehrer Verlag

Dedicated to India, it will bring together 65 black and white photos, on 112 pages, for a 16.5 x 23 cm format. I started a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter, if you wish to participate in its funding. Consideration will be offered based on your contribution (postcards, books, art prints).

My next photo book will be published in November 2020 by Kehrer Verlag.

Kehrer Verlag is an art book publisher based in Heidelberg, Germany, specializing in photography.

You can already order it, via its Kickstarter page. Thank you very much, and please, feel free to share.