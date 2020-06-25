Indian Lights – Kehrer Verlag

All author posts
I'm a french photographer. I only use silver-based photography and my pictures are exclusively black and white. I take photographs during my travels: India, Japan, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Havana, Africa... My work has been shown in France and abroad (National library of Belarus, Nadar gallery, Barrobjectif festival, le Bal, Fotofever, Argentic Gallery, Fotoistanbul Festival, Paris National Museum of Natural History...). I have published several photo books. I'm also a writer. I live in Paris.