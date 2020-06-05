All author posts
Gabriele Lopez, class 1974. I started to take photographs as a child, with a Polaroid camera that was a gift for an occasion that I forgot. With that simple camera I started to record what was around me. Today not that much has changed in this sense. The photography I love is a daily diary, fragments of pictures, that together mean the sense of my existence, my way of expressing, understand and live life itself, fixing what I want to live again.
Print is of top importance in this process, taking those memories under the form of self-made 'zines and books is the most common conclusion for this camera work. With some friend we founded the "DIY Nights" project, that cares about producing and distribute personal independent projects on paper that end up in many exhibitions whenever we have a chance, in a simple and direct way.
Some of my personal works are represented by Millenium Images in London and I work with Mohole Academy in Milano.