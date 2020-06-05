Find a good place close to the sea and look at pictures.

Memories, connections,

Fragile thoughts and sensation disappear silently far from crowds and noise.

“it is the birth of something”, she said.

Black is the night. So quiet that you could see through it.

I open my eyes so I can see and be in love.

Encounters, keys, changes, escape.

Dust covers memories

and pictures are time keepers, helping me to balance

Imaginary landscapes.

Time expand and disappears.

How long is now? “maybe we can stay and live here”

Keep a Diary.

Have no fear.

I say yes.