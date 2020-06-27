All author posts
Nahid Hasan is a documentary photographer and filmmaker based in Dhaka, Bangladesh whose vital interest in human rights, social, cultural and environmental issues mainly. Nahid holds a Master of Commerce in Marketing but his passion for poetry and visual arts have blended in photography and filmmaking. He wants to use his camera as a pen to write poetry and visual essay. His works have been exhibited and published in several festivals, media outlets and galleries. He pursued a long-term documentary photography mentorship program at Open School of Photography.