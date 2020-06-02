Bihari Camp Dhaka

2 June 2020
|In One Photo Story
|By Saiful Amin Kazal

  29/05/2020

  Bihari Camp, Dhaka

  Bangladesh

  Saiful Amin Kazal

Visited Bihari Camp in Mirpur & found this boy. Junaid (6) is a physically challenged boy by birth. He has very little sense, no ability to speak or understand, he sleeps like this all day, spends most of his time asleep. 15 days ago, he is in another pain due to a bone fracture. When he was taken to a clinic, Doctor bandaged his leg. Junaid’s parents live in this small room with 1 son and 1 daughter. Dad works as a barber in the saloon. The whole family is in trouble due to the corona crisis. Due to lack of money they can’t even get treatment for their son.

black and white photography children