  Bihari Camp, Dhaka

I am Md Saiful Amin Kazal from Dhaka Bangladesh, I am a documentary photographer.

Photography has always been my passion and interest. I enjoy and love roaming around the city with my camera from one end to another with endless enthusiasm!

When it comes to Photography, I have photographed and touched almost every segments of it; however, my interest is now leaning more towards Street photography and documentary photography as well. I started my photography life a while back but started it even more seriously after getting in touch with some great and prominent photographers of Bangladesh who have played a BIG role behind all my inspiration! My goal and dream is to do a project about all of these great photographers in the near future