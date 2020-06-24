Mystery stories and supernatural beings are scary things from childhood that always make ambiguous. As I recall, when night fell, the darkness gave birth to strange things in my imagination.

Banda Aceh 2019

Night is a surreal and mysterious atmosphere, gripping but high curiosity. One of them I saw the house and everything in it like in a horror movie scene. A house that is a beautiful and comfortable place, often changes in my eyesight as night falls.

The atmosphere formed a very different story, taking me to another realm. Somehow I enjoyed it as much as watching a horror but challenging show.

Another story from home is a journey to re-experience experiences and childhood memories. Through this story made me realize that with the medium of photography, it can carry my memories of the past and make me dare to step into the darkness and kill fear. Photography has also been an answer to psychological questions that have not been answered.