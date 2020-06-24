Abandoned house

24 June 2020
|In Stories
|By Zoya Malhova
  Lotoshino village
Russia
The house is abandoned.

The story of an abandoned house. Moscow region. Time spares nothing and this house as well. Once upon a time in the 50s-60s there was a lot of life. It’s been almost 60 years and the house is empty. Nothing has been preserved. The roof collapsed. The house has old stoves, sideboard… and most importantly-a bunch of letters and old photos! No one needed… leafing through such papers covered with long-term dust you understand how sad it is. On letters found worded! Irkutsk! A letter was written… waiting for time. There is hope that will answer… that it is still someone expensive and important-so found letters, cards, photos will be sent to distant relatives… and suddenly! Just imagine if it is true for someone a great memory!

Through time.
Transition to the house.
Sharing a bed with animals.
Old photo.
Oven in an abandoned house.
Life without a roof.
Newspaper Izvestia USSR, abandoned house 60 years, Lotoshino.
Ghost people.
At the house.
Entrance without a roof. Braids for hay.
Silence of the soul.
