0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
One Photo Story

When Street Provides Space & Food

Mohammad Nazmul Hassan BhuiyanCOVID-19documentary photographyNo comment62 views
posted on
62Views

  01/05/2020

  Dhaka

  Bangladesh

  Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan

This photo has taken in one of the most busiest roads of Dhaka, Bangladesh just after the end of fasting during Ramadan. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the city is under lockdown process so that many people are jobless and suffering from hunger and living space specially extremely poor people. In the middle of street many of them are temporary living which space provides them lodging and scope to get some food and money. These people along with street dogs are occupied this circular boundary which was mainly used by traffic police and pedestrian at the time normal business state. But now this circular space of the almost empty road is the only home for them to get some food and money to survive such a pandemic situation which was totally unseen by the country people before.

Tags:COVID-19documentary photography
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan
the authorMohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan
From his school life, Nazmul Shanji loves to take photos of nature and people around him, but fairly it was not his infatuation. Photography grow with him and made him passionate about it when he was inspired a lot by his family around five years ago in 2011 in London. After 5 months of his starting photography, he has completed his first photographic course in Idea Store, London on Photojournalism. After that coming back to Dhaka, he has completed advance course in photography under PRISM and an online diploma course in commercial photography. Nature, wild life, architectural, commercial and documentary photography are his sector of keen interest. Creating own signature in photos is his main mindfulness with own style, knowledge and view. He is Co-founder and Managing Partner of L’Fotto right now and also working as a commercial and nature photographer in various sector of photography around the globe.
All posts byMohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You

YOUR Porfolio Website. The perfect place for your photographs.

Get a free trial period →