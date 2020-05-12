When Street Provides Space & Food

01/05/2020
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan
This photo has taken in one of the most busiest roads of Dhaka, Bangladesh just after the end of fasting during Ramadan. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the city is under lockdown process so that many people are jobless and suffering from hunger and living space specially extremely poor people. In the middle of street many of them are temporary living which space provides them lodging and scope to get some food and money. These people along with street dogs are occupied this circular boundary which was mainly used by traffic police and pedestrian at the time normal business state. But now this circular space of the almost empty road is the only home for them to get some food and money to survive such a pandemic situation which was totally unseen by the country people before.