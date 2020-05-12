When Street Provides Space & Food

the author Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan

From his school life, Nazmul Shanji loves to take photos of nature and people around him, but fairly it was not his infatuation. Photography grow with him and made him passionate about it when he was inspired a lot by his family around five years ago in 2011 in London. After 5 months of his starting photography, he has completed his first photographic course in Idea Store, London on Photojournalism. After that coming back to Dhaka, he has completed advance course in photography under PRISM and an online diploma course in commercial photography. Nature, wild life, architectural, commercial and documentary photography are his sector of keen interest. Creating own signature in photos is his main mindfulness with own style, knowledge and view. He is Co-founder and Managing Partner of L’Fotto right now and also working as a commercial and nature photographer in various sector of photography around the globe.