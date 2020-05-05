Event

The Stunning Winning Images of AAP Magazine 10 – Portrait Competition

Abushe © Trevor Cole 1st Place Winner AAP 10 Portrait

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 24 talented photographers who won “AAP Magazine #10: Portrait”.

These amazing photographers come from 14 different countries, their work reflects their personal aesthetic and unique approach to portrait photography.

After spending a lot of time looking at hundreds of submissions, Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, Editor of All About Photo, considered multiple unique and timely work. Many projects were worthy of winning, but in the end she chose to showcase innovative approaches to portraiture alongside striking traditional work. She was amazed by the quality and the wide range of work submitted.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 10 Portrait is Trevor Cole (Ireland) with his series “Tribal traits and traditions in Africa”

The Second Place Winner is Tim Franco a French/Polish photographer living in South Korea with his series “Illicit Ink”

The Third Place Winner is Harvey Stein (United States) with his series “Projected Memories”

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are : Isabelle Chapuis (France), Karoline Schneider (Germany), Matt Carr (United Kingdom), Ron Cooper (USA), Terry Wild (USA), Tom Chambers (USA), Avarino Caraco (Italy), Yoni Blau (Israel), Sebastian Copeland (Germany), Kaat Stieber (Netherlands), Federico Tisa (Italy), Szymon Brodziak (Poland), Gela Megrelidze (Germany), Rosa Mariniello (Italy), Michele Zousmer (USA) Alain Schroeder (Belgium), Peyman Naderi (Iran), Istvan Kerekes (Hungary), Ada Trillo (USA), Bob Newman (USA) and Lynn Karlin (USA)

Illicit Ink © Tim Franco, 2nd Place Winner AAP 10 Portrait

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #10 Portrait.

About AAP Magazine

All About Photo invites dedicated and passionate photographers from all around the world to share their work in its printed edition. Each issue is central to a specific theme and provides a gallery of inspiring imagery, focusing on each artist with their own experience to share.

We are honored to be a part of the process of jurying work from such an amazing call for entry and to be able to design such a beautiful, hand-curated publication of the best contemporary photography. We showcase exclusively the winners of AAP Magazine’s call of entries organized by All About Photo all year long.

With an eye towards beauty, quality and novelty, we strive to promote portfolios which stand out for their unique visual signature style and character. Our goal is to help photographers get the exposure we think they deserve and to inspire the others with ideas, projects and goals to help develop their own photography.