© Varvara Shinkarenko
  Varvara Shinkarenko

Wexford, Ireland – February 2020

Syria, Jordan, all my childhood trips across Central Asia. My memories, friends, adventures, Caspian winds and the feeling of salt on your lips and your skin.

It is my tribute, my passion and inspiration. Culture, history, people, traditions, diversity. It is the moment of discovery, the journey of self – discovery.

The Silk Road where history’s voice can be heard, where the oldest civilizations were connected, cultural and food exchange.

The Silk Road is my attempt to gather you all in one place, one art.

Brussels, Belgium – March 2018

Brussels, Belgium – January 2018

Brussels, Belgium – September 2016

Wexford, Ireland – November 2019

Brussels, Belgium – September 2016

Brussels, Belgium – September 2016

Brussels, Belgium – May 2017

Cordoba, Spain – February 2017

Brussels, Belgium – September 2016

(1983), I’m a self-taught photographer, originally coming from Russia. I’m not a great talker, so trying to explain and express the way I see the world around me through the lens. I really love what I’m doing. It’s a great antidepressant. It keeps my head clear and fills it with something really good…
