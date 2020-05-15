The Silk Road

Wexford, Ireland – February 2020

Syria, Jordan, all my childhood trips across Central Asia. My memories, friends, adventures, Caspian winds and the feeling of salt on your lips and your skin.

It is my tribute, my passion and inspiration. Culture, history, people, traditions, diversity. It is the moment of discovery, the journey of self – discovery.

The Silk Road where history’s voice can be heard, where the oldest civilizations were connected, cultural and food exchange.

The Silk Road is my attempt to gather you all in one place, one art.

