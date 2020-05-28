Quarantine Days
Pandemic situation hit humanity very hard. This pandamic force us to stay in our house with maintaining a proper social distance and a social isolation. The isolation period goes over month and days. In those long isolation period human mind suffering from different type of mental illness and stress that lead one to high imagination, disturbing thoughts. Ultimately this prison stage create a new perspective to the deep unexplored layers of human mind. This isolation force force us to imagine some disturbed throughs. Which we never do before. The entire story is about our surreal unreal world.
I try to convey i strong imaginary world with those black and white photos. A world which we never see usually. A world which is disturbed as well as conflicting. All those old memories, Old photos clash in this world. This world is created with the base of sadness and depression some time they invite us to join. Evil eyes look us all time in this surreal world
The world is always there in our deep conflicting mind, we just need to search it.
Ritankar Mazumder
Hi, this is Ritankar mazumder. A street photographer and document photographer by passion and College student by profession Currently I am persuing accountancy honours. Photography is like a stress buster for me. I like to documenting the versrtile Lifestyle and culture of human life.I always belive that my photos can create a story itself. Telling the story is the main motive of my photography.