Putuli & her daughter “Roja”

28 May 2020
|In One Photo Story
|By Saiful Amin Kazal

  16/05/2020

  Dhaka

  Bangladesh

  Saiful Amin Kazal

PUTULI
Lockdown day #50 in dhaka
The girl’s name is Putuli, age 17, married 2 years ago. The daughter “Rojaiya” was born in the month of Ramadan last year. Putuli was a street kid. She was in class three at a free street kids School. Now she is a ”Mother”, a proud mother of “rojaiya” (Roja). Her husband Ronnie is an auto rickshaw driver. I have known her for 5 yrs since when she along with her little sister Moina used to sell flowers & hanging around the Dhanmondi lake area whole day long.

street photography