People are for people

Atandra Foundation is a volunteer organization. “Trying to give a smile” with this keynote, they have been working for the unprivileged people of the society for almost three years. They also do various social work. Atandra foundation has three branch in Bangladesh. They are Dhaka, Gazipur and Comilla branch.



Today their Gazipur branch gave away iftar parcel to 40-45 unprivileged children. These photos taken at Kaliakair upazilla on may 13, 2020.