My small homeland

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. Fishermen on this island are not uncommon.

Russia is an amazing country. Every time you travel to new places, you discover something new. After the metropolis, all these rural landscapes seem like a completely different world. Any city or locality you see is a new page in the book called “Life”.



Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. People come here by ferry.

This series presents images from the largest island on the Volga river in southern Russia – Sarpinsky. It is known that the first written mention of this island was made in his travel diaries by Christopher Barrow in 1579! In the archives of the Tsaritsyn (formerly the city of Volgograd was called Tsaritsyn) city Duma for the years 1802-1812, many historical documents have been preserved, where are mention about this island. There are no bridges leading to this island and transport links with Volgograd in the warm season are provided by car ferry. In winter-ice crossing. The area of the island is about 10 hectares.

About 800 people live permanently on the island, and summer residents are added to them. Untouched nature, forests, lakes…

I always wanted to show my small homeland and convey its spirit through photos.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. Nature on this island is not touched.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island-July 2019. First impression-no one lives here.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. But the people here are very friendly.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. The territory of the island is huge. You can’t view all of this at once.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. Many people here have dacha plots.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. Sometimes you come across old houses that no one has lived in for a long time.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. People never forget where they live.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. There are about 25 lakes on the island.

Volgograd, Sarpinsky island – July 2019. All day we found only one store where we could buy cold water.