Russia is an amazing country. Every time you travel to new places, you discover something new. After the metropolis, all these rural landscapes seem like a completely different world. Any city or locality you see is a new page in the book called “Life”.
This series presents images from the largest island on the Volga river in southern Russia – Sarpinsky. It is known that the first written mention of this island was made in his travel diaries by Christopher Barrow in 1579! In the archives of the Tsaritsyn (formerly the city of Volgograd was called Tsaritsyn) city Duma for the years 1802-1812, many historical documents have been preserved, where are mention about this island. There are no bridges leading to this island and transport links with Volgograd in the warm season are provided by car ferry. In winter-ice crossing. The area of the island is about 10 hectares.
About 800 people live permanently on the island, and summer residents are added to them. Untouched nature, forests, lakes…
I always wanted to show my small homeland and convey its spirit through photos.