Mask and Some People | In In Documentary | By By Sayem Hasan

Mask and Some People

Child labour during Covid-19.

People are going outside in search of money during the pandemic of Covid-19 and they are using cheap masks. They didn’t get the right support and they are taking high risks to survive and to protect their family.

Child and mask.

“Product will available” is written in the wall and workers the product.

Mix up.

A man and his shop.

Patterns.

Child and mask.

Eyes.