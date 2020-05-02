Life at lockdown

27/04/2020

KOLKATA

India

Amlan Biswas

World is facing a new problem due to outbreak of deadly CORONA virus (Covid-19). Corona,covid-19, lock down, isolation… these words have become household name in every corner of the world.Indians are also facing the same situation through lockdown. Daily routine life of maximum families are now spent in their home. School, college, office, business establishment, all common activities are now in a halt. In this difficult situation maximum families are trying to spend time with family members and within the confined space of their own homes. I have tried to catch the same through photography. Here a Bengalee family is spending time with all the members in their own space by playing chess.