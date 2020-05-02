0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
One Photo Story

Life at lockdown

Amlan BiswasCOVID-19familyNo comment226 views
posted on
226Views

  27/04/2020

  KOLKATA

  India

  Amlan Biswas

World is facing a new problem due to outbreak of deadly CORONA virus (Covid-19). Corona,covid-19, lock down, isolation… these words have become household name in every corner of the world.Indians are also facing the same situation through lockdown. Daily routine life of maximum families are now spent in their home. School, college, office, business establishment, all common activities are now in a halt. In this difficult situation maximum families are trying to spend time with family members and within the confined space of their own homes. I have tried to catch the same through photography. Here a Bengalee family is spending time with all the members in their own space by playing chess.

Tags:COVID-19family

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You

YOUR Porfolio Website. The perfect place for your photographs.

Get a free trial period →